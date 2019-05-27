Ugwuanyi urges children to shun cultism, examination malpractice

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has warned students in primary and secondary schools in Enugu state to shun cultism, examination malpractice and anti-social vices in order to become useful citizens.

Ugwuanyi gave the warning on Monday, while declaring open the “2019 School Prize Quiz Winning/Scholarship Competition’’ held at Ugbawka, Nkanu-East Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor was represented by the Chief Supervisory Principal of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Agbani Zone, Mr Sam Ani.

The governor advised students to imbibe the culture of reading, pointing out that education remained the best legacy parents or guardians could give to their children.

Ugwuanyi said; “The state government will continue to give priority to quality education.

“Students should know that nothing will stop them from attaining greatness if they embrace education with all seriousness it deserves’’.

While commending Pure Heart Foundation, Enugu, a non-governmental organisation, for putting up the event, the governor urged philanthropists and multi-nationals to partner with government in investing in education, with a view to building a solid foundation for the children.

In his remark, Executive Director of the Pure Heart Foundation, Enugu, Mr Peter Edeh, explained that the mission of the organisation was to give back to the society, by encouraging reading culture among children.

“I thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling environment for teachers in the state, particularly in the regular payment of salaries and provision of infrastructure,’’ Edeh said.

He said that he had the concept of organising quiz competitions when he was in secondary school, stressing that the competition would be an annual event that would spread beyond the current zone.

Mr Joe Ogenyi, former Deputy Chairman of the Nkanu-East Local Government Area, presented first prize of the quiz competition, which included books and other writing materials, to Favour Ogbonna and Emeka Nwodo, from Comprehensive Secondary School. Isigwe.

Runners up, Perpetual Nwodo and Chima Abia from Community Secondary School, Amafor, in Ugbawka, received their consolatory prizes of books. (NAN)