Ugwuanyi swears in Justice Ozoemena as new State Chief Judge

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday, swore in Justice Raymond Ozoemena as the substantive Chief Judge of the State after he served on acting capacity for three months.

Ozoemena’s appointment on acting capacity was sequel to the retirement of the former Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Emehelu at the age of 65.

Swearing in the new judge at the Government House, Ugwuanyi said the function was sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Ugwuanyi described the exercise as “God’s will, made manifest at God’s own time” and congratulated the new Chief Judge.

The governor expressed confidence that Ozoemena would bring juristic erudition, diverse experience and integrity to bear on the administration of the Enugu State Judiciary

“I wish you well and pray God to grant you stellar career as the Chief Judge of Enugu State”, Ugwuanyi added.

Responding, the new Chief Judge thanked the governor for his endurance and consistency in ensuring that he was sworn in as Acting Chief Judge for two consecutive times and then the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

Ozoemena promised the governor of his cooperation and support of the State Judiciary under his watch.

He pledged to maintain the tempo of peace and harmonious relationship that existed between the Executive and the Judiciary in the state.(NAN)

