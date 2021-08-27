Ugwuanyi sues for sustenance of peace as Enugu State marks 30th anniversary

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday in Enugu enjoined to the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Ugwuanyi the call in a massage to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the state.

He also promised to play part in sustaining the peace.

“As we celebrate Enugu State at 30, Gov. Ugwuanyi will continue to dedicate time and to the sustenance of peace and the entrenchment of good governance.

“The government will continue to dedicate its time to good governance in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public challenges, media aide, Mr Louis Amoke, quoted the governor as saying in the message.

He said the governor grateful that beyond election, God had been with the state all the way.

“God’s blessings have afforded us peace and unity and speed has taken us through far-reaching developmental milestones.

love has sheltered us from the menace of COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic challenges.

“The Almighty God’s mercy has navigated us through the #EndSARS protests and recent spike in insecurity.

“In every adversity, God has us stronger, peaceful, united and determined to succeed as a people.’’ the governor also said. (NAN)

