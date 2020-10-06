Ugwuanyi restates commitment to capacity building in public institutions

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to build capacity in public institutions in the state.

The governor said this on Tuesday while laying the foundation for an ultra-modern Administrative Building at the State’s Assembly Complex in Enugu.

He said that the construction of the office complex was consistent with his administration’s policy of building capacity for the public institution to equip them for better service delivery.

“Strategic role in optimising service delivery and good governance in our state is self-evident.

“Importantly, we are blessed with responsive and responsible legislators, people of uncommon patriotism, legislative energy and passion under a competent leadership,” he added.

The governor described the House of Assembly, the second arm of government, as critical public institution vested with exclusive power of legislation, approval of political appointees and legislative oversight.

He attributed the recent renovation and upgrade of the State Judiciary Headquarters and construction of Customary Courts across the state as an indication of turning around public institutions in the state.

“Enugu parliament building, legislative complex, in its long history has undergone series of renovation to improve the operating environment for the state parliament and enhance its performance.

“Today, I have the task of performing the grand breaking of the most audacious infrastructure for the Enugu legislative complex since its initial construction.

“The aim is to ensure that the state parliament is well equipped and motivated for the delivery of legislative mandate,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, thanked the governor for executing many developmental projects in the Assembly Complex.

“Your Excellency, where do I start? The environment is now conducive.

“All these projects you have executed during my tenure as the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the seventh assembly, we will not take for granted,” he noted.

Ubosi said that the seventh assembly would continue to partner the executives to ensure that the residents felt the impact of the state government.