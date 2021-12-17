Ugwuanyi renovates, inaugurates burnt INEC office in Enugu

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday inaugurated the renovated office of the National Electoral Commission (INEC) burnt by unknown persons last June in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports unknown arsonist had attacked the Headquarters in the state destroyed some facilities in the office.

In a to the event, the governor represented by Mrs Mabel Agbo, the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Sustainable Goals (SDGs) pledged the ’s continued support to the commission.

Ugwuanyi said the state would always come to the aid of the commission for the good work it did in the country and the state in particular.

“You will recall the office was burnt by unknown this year and the state promised to rebuild the burnt office.

“Today, we are here to witness the actualisation of promise,” she said.

In his response, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu expressed delight over the gesture.

“It was few days ago I accessed and worked from my office after six months we had part of the office destroyed by invaders.

“Today, the building is fully renovated, courtesy of the Enugu State and I wish to appreciate the gesture and noble effort.

“Let me say clearly, democracy all over the world is a multi stakeholders business and indeed the responsiblity of the stakeholders to protect and empower development.

“In protecting democracy, one of the critical institutions we need is and facilities to enable the commission to conduct credible election.

”When the facilities are dilapidated or destroyed, the capacity reduces.

”Today, we are brought back to the original capacity to still do what we know how to do best and is conducting credible election,” he said.

He thanked the state and the good people of the state for coming to its rescue. (NAN)

