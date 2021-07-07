Ugwuanyi, PDP BOT members meet on national issues

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State Wednesday met with of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to discuss issues of national interest.


Former President, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, addressed newsmen after the meeting, which took place at the , Enugu.


Wabara, who spoke on behalf of the BOT, led by Chairman, Sen. Walid Jubrin, described their deliberation as “very successful and centred on how to achieve national peace and unity.


“The meeting discussed national issues and way forward for the peace and unity of the country,” said.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by notable PDP , former governor of old Enugu state, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Stella Omu, Rex Onyeabo, Mr Shehu.


Others were Amb. Fidelia Njeze, Hajia Hassana Dikko, Sen. Ngiji Ngele, Prof. Adewale Oladipo, Mrs Laurentia Mallam and Amb. Justina Eze. (NAN)

