Ugwuanyi, PDP BOT members meet on national issues

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State Wednesday met with members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to discuss critical issues of national interest.



Former Senate President, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, addressed newsmen after the meeting, which took place at the Government House, Enugu.



Wabara, who spoke on behalf of the BOT, led by its Chairman, Sen. Walid Jubrin, described their deliberation as “very successful and centred on how to achieve national peace and unity.



“The meeting discussed national issues and way forward for the peace and unity of the country,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by notable PDP members, including former governor of old Enugu state, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Stella Omu, Chief Rex Onyeabo, Mr Garba Shehu.



Others were Amb. Fidelia Njeze, Hajia Hassana Dikko, Sen. Ngiji Ngele, Prof. Adewale Oladipo, Mrs Laurentia Mallam and Amb. Justina Eze. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...