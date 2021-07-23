Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment to slain officers’ widows

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has offered employment to widows of the police operatives killed by unidentified gunmen at their duty posts.


Ugwuanyi announced the government’s gesture, when he paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families, also promised to pay three months salary of their late husbands.


He said the widows had an option of scholarships for their children upto the secondary school level or the employment.


Responding on behalf of the two widows, Mrs Janet Okuma, thanked the governor for his kindness by coming to console them, in addition to the employment offer.


Also, the father of deceased, Mr Christian Nnaji, also expressed gratitude to the governor for what he described as “rare gesture”.


The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, had earlier in a statement issued in the wake of the dastardly act, disclosed preliminary investigations on the matter had commenced.


The governor was accompanied by a team of senior police officers, including ACP in of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mr Fidelis Ogbara.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Insp. Timothy Tion from Benue and Insp. Emeka Nnaji from Owo in Nkanu Local Government Area were separately shot dead .


While Tion was killed at Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South, Nnaji was killed at Amagunze in Nkanu . (NAN)

