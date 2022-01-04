Ugwuanyi mourns former Abia military governor, Anthony Obi

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday, mourned a former military governor and indigene of the state, retired Col. Anthony Obi, who ruled Osun and Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that late Obi, was an indigene of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state.

He served as military administrator of Osun from August 1996 to August 1998, during the military regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha.

He then became military administrator of Abia in August 1998, handing over power to the civilian governor, Orji Kanu in May 1999.

According to a statement from Obi’s family, the former military governor died on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Ugwuanyi at a condolence visit to family of the deceased, described him as an illustrious son of the state, who distinguished himself creditably in his career as a brave top military officer.

The governor acknowledged Obi’s selfless service and immeasurable contributions to nation building, especially his legacies in Osun and Abia.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and informed his family of the state’s full participation in every aspect of late Obi’s burial.

The governor was accompanied by member representing Nkanu West/Nkanu East Federal Constituency, Mr Nnolim Nnaji. (NAN)

