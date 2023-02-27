Ugwuanyi loses as INEC declares Okechukwu Ezea winner of Enugu North Senatorial District

By Hilary Akalugwu

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Chief Okechukwu Ezea of Labour Party (LP), winner of Saturday’s general election for the Enugu North Senatorial District.

The Returning officer, Prof Chukuemeka Ubaka, announced the results early Monday morning at Nsukka INEC office.

Ubaka said Ezea scored a total of 104,492 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who scored 46,948.

He said that the APC candidate, Mr. Simon Eze came third with 6,816 votes.

“Based on the power given to me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Ezea as the winner,” Ubaka said. (NAN)