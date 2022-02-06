Ugwuanyi lauds Nigerian Army for maintaining security in Enugu

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lauded the Nigerian Army for its “consistency in maintaining security” of lives and property within the state.

Ugwuanyi gave the commendation in an address at the 103 Battalion 2021 West African Social Activities (WASA), held at the Battalion Parade Ground in Awkunanaw Barracks, Enugu, on Saturday.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, congratulated the Battalion for a successful operational year (of 2021).

He also appreciated the Nigerian Army for assembling and displaying the rich cultural heritage of the nation through various cuisines and beautiful dance steps of various ethnic nationalities within the barracks.

“As a government, we will continue to partner and support the Nigerian Army in their quest to provide security and peace for our people.

“As you are aware, it is the constitutional duty of every government to provide security for its people. And the Enugu State Government is totally committed to that,” he said.

The governor also appreciated officers and soldiers of the Battalion for their sacrifice to sustain security in 2021, adding: “I want to call on 103 Battalion to continue to provide security for our people”.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, commended officers and soldiers of the Battalion for a successful operational year and the successes the battalion achieved.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Division’s Deputy Chief of Staff (Training), Col. Mustapha Jimoh, said that in 2021, the Division and by extension the Battalion carried out renovation of various accommodation facilities for soldiers.

According to him, this was made possible by the visionary and continuous support of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, to the Division and the Battalion.

He noted that WASA was meant to showcase the rich cultures of diverse barrack communities and afford officers, soldiers, their families and friends an opportunity to interact in a conducive social atmosphere.

“The Division carried out scheduled programmes and training operations on time in 2021 with outstanding success.

“In 2021, through Exercise Golden Dawn, the Division and indeed the Nigerian Army was able to checkmate and contain activities of armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and other forms of criminality in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

“We thank the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his support to the Division and its battalions for all its activities in 2021,” he said.

Speaking, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt.-Col. Victor Tagwoi, thanked the COAS and the GOC for their “tremendous support” leading to the overall success of the battalion in 2021.

“I will also want to appreciate the efforts of the Battalion’s officers and soldiers in 2021; while urging them to redouble their efforts in 2022,” he said.

The event featured presentation of awards to six soldiers who distinguished themselves in operational training and duties within the Battalion in 2021; presentation of souvenirs as well as a tug of war between NYSC corps members and soldiers’ wives.

Other highlights included: band display, the symbolic ‘beating of retreat’ and lighting of bonfire by the governor. (NAN)

