The Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Rev. Dr. Christian Onyia, has described Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a prayerful man who devotes most of his time to praying for the state’s progress.

Onyia also described Ugwuanyi as a good and peaceful man given his style of leadership in the state.

The bishop made the remark on Thursday in Enugu during the inauguration of Nike Diocesan Hospital, located at New G.R.A, Enugu.

The cleric told the governor that it was “because you are a peaceful and prayerful man that this state (Enugu) has remained peaceful”.

He thanked Ugwuanyi for honouring the invitation of the diocese to inaugurate the hospital in spite of his tight schedule.

The bishop pointed out that the gesture was an indication that the governor did not segregate between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion.

Describing Ugwuanyi as a prayerful man, Onyia said: “It is obvious this is part of the strong reasons why this state has been so peaceful. Prayer works; prayer has an answer to everything.

“Owing to the fact that you have devoted your time to pray, God will never allow you to make mistake at any point particularly in this critical season of making a choice of who comes after you.

“We are also standing in the place of prayer for you and the whole state and we will continue to pray that God will lead you aright. You have supported us and we are grateful for what you have done,” Onyia said.

Ugwuanyi ,after inaugurating the hospital, took a tour of the facility where he expressed satisfaction with the quality of job done. (NAN)

