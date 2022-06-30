Ugwuanyi inaugurates public service reform committee

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has inaugurated an 8-man coordination committee for the reform of the state public service.

Ugwuanyi was represented at the inauguration by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya.

The governor said the committee would coordinate the implementation of the recommendations of committees earlier set up by the government on the reform.

He urged the committee members to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the assignment, so as propel the state public service to enviable height.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the reform is focused on Education, Health, Public Service, Justice, Water, Security, Agriculture, Rural Development, Finance, Chieftaincy and Community Matters.

Other areas include Internally Generated Revenue, relationship with international development partners, land matters, housing, transport, sustainable environment, urban management, and youths and sports development.

Ugwuanyi said that the target was to strengthen policies, programmes, structures and operations of the public service, for optimal results.

The committee, headed by Dr Kingsley Udeh, has Mr Mike Ogbuekwe, Prof. Vincent Onodugo, Mrs Ucheoma Egwuatu and Mr Sam Onyia, as members.

Others are, Mrs Sylvia Onwubuemeli, representative of the state’s Attorney General, and Mr Madueke Nsude, who will serves as Secretary of the committee.

Responding on behalf of members of the committee, Udeh pledged that they would deliver on the mandate assigned to them. (NAN)

