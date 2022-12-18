Ugwuanyi inaugurates new Multi-Door Courthouse in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday inaugurated the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse building newly constructed by his administration.

The governor however, named the courthouse after Justice Raphael Agbo of the Court of Appeal.

According to Ugwuanyi, the inauguration is furtherance of its administration’s unprecedented interventions in the state judiciary for efficient dispensation of justice.

Inaugurating the court building, located within the Three Arms Zone of the Independence Layout, Enugu, Ugwuanyi congratulated Justice Agbo who is an indigene of the state, for his contributions to the development of the judiciary.

In his speech, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, expressed gratitude to the governor for his administration’s immense support to the judiciary in the state.

The Chief Judge thanked Ugwuanyi saying, “for your unwavering support for the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse and the Enugu State Judiciary.

“You have challenged the myth that mediocrity is the bane of leadership and confirmed that those who truly wish to serve, can.

“This imposing edifice is set as a lighthouse and a habitat for all peace lovers and peace makers of the region.”

Ozoemena also congratulated Justice Agbo and lauded him for his continued support to the judiciary in Enugu State, disclosing that it was in recognition of his unwavering support that the building was named after him.

In her remark, the Director of the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse, Mrs. Caroline Etuk, said that Ugwuanyi was “God’s great workmanship to achieve this awesome feat”.

He added that it was Gov. Ugwuanyi’s support and dedication that led to the success of the project.

Etuk disclosed that the Courthouse was established in 2018 under the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse Law, adding that the organisation was formally inaugurated by Gov. Ugwuanyi on Dec.17, 2018.

She explained that the organisation’s objectives include the enhancement of access to justice by the provision of alternative mechanisms to supplement litigation in the resolution of disputes.

“We serve as the focal point for the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution in Enugu State,” she added. (NAN)