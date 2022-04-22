Ugwuanyi inaugurates Anglican Diocese of Nike’s specialist hospital

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday inaugurated St. Luke The Physician Specialist Hospital built by the Anglican Diocese of Nike at Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioning of the hospital was part of the 6th Synod of the diocese.

The diocese begun the building of the hospital, situated on West Road, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, on Dec. 3, 2020.

Gov. Ugwuanyi applauded the diocese for building such a unique hospital.

Ugwuanyi said the hospital would not only provide health care services for residence of the state, it would also provide job opportunities for unemployed youths.

The Diocesan Bishop, Christian Onyia, said the health facility would go a long way in catering for the health care need of the people.

Onyia said the hospital was part of the Anglican Church evangelism, adding that the facility’s laboratory equipment were automated.

According to him, results of laboratory samples come out within 15 minutes.

“The testimony is that the professionals work voluntarily for the hospital, hence the hospital rates are cheap.

“Our desire is to give attention to the health of the people in whichever geography they are,” Onyia said. (NAN)

