Ugwuanyi expresses shock over police’s misuse of firearm

June 21, 2021



Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Enugu has expressed shock over deaths and bodily harms occasioned by the reported misuse firearm by a police operative Enugu.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command confirmed five persons dead and four critically injured Sunday’s attack on residents.


The incident occured when a police inspector attached to RC Lotto Company allegedly opened fire on some residents of Golf Estate, Enugu about 9.30 a.m.


Ugwuanyi, who spoke through his Aide, Mr Louis Amoke, described the incident as “sad’’ and “unfortunate’’.


The governor, who visited the survivors of the attack the Enugu University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, said the government would offset their medical bills.


He said that government had already deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that was required to treat the patients would be made available.


Ugwuanyi also charged the hospital management to ensure that the victims received adequate and optimal medical attention.


“I empathise with the victims and wished quick recovery.


“I also condole with families of the deceased over this unfortunate incident,’’ he said.


Ugwuanyi was reportedly received the hospital by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, and Chief Medical of the facility, Prof. Hyacinth Onah. (NAN)

