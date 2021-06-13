Ugwuanyi, deputy receive second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwunayi of Enugu State and his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, on Sunday received the second dose of Oxford AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine.

Ugwunayi said he took the second jab of the vaccine along with his deputy to show leadership by example.

The vaccination was coordinated by Dr George Ugwu, the Executive Secretary of the State’s Primary Health Care Development Agency.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor received the first jab on March 26, at the Enugu Government House. (NAN)