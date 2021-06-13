Ugwuanyi, deputy receive second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

June 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



. Ifeanyi Ugwunayi of Enugu State and his  deputy,  Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo,  on Sunday received the second dose of Oxford AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine.

Ugwunayi  said  he took the second  jab of the vaccine along with his deputy to show leadership by example.

The vaccination  was coordinated by Dr George Ugwu, the Executive Secretary of the  State’  Primary Health Development Agency.The News Agency of (NAN) governor received the first jab on March 26, at the Enugu Government House. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,