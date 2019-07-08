Ugwuanyi charges NYSC members to strive for protection of Nigeria’s sovereignty

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to strive for continued protection of the sovereignty of the country and ensure peaceful coexistence.

Ugwuanyi gave the charge on Monday during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’, Stream One NYSC orientation course in Enugu.

The governor, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Nwanneka Onah, said the unity and continued existence of Nigeria was of paramount importance to all.

He charged the corps members to remain law abiding and shun acts capable of undermining the integrity of the country.

Ugwuanyi urged them to continue with the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship trainings they embarked upon during the orientation, to prepare themselves adequately for self employment after service.

“Your predecessors have made huge impacts and left commendable legacies all over the country through community development projects. I implore you to emulate their footsteps,” Ugwuanyi said.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Steven Dewan, urged the corps members to coexist peacefully with members of their host communities.

Dewan urged them to endeavour to make positive impacts in their lives and those of their host communities.

He said that the corps members would serve in key sectors including education, health, agriculture, rural development and others. (NAN)

