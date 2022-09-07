Ugwuanyi appoints more principal officers for new state varsity

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the appointment of more principal officers for the newly-established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, in Enugu.

Ugwuanyi appointed Mr. Anselem Onah as the Registrar of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi had on Sept. 5, approved the appointment of Prof. James Chukwuma Ogbonna as the Vice Chancellor of the medical university.

Onah, until his appointment, was the Acting Registrar of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The governor also appointed Dr Elvis Ozoadibe, a Chartered Accountant, as the university’s Bursar and until his appointment, he was the Deputy Bursar of UNN.

Ortuanya said the former Deputy Librarian, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Associate Prof. Monica Eze, was appointed as the university’s Librarian.

The SSG further stated that all appointments took effect from Sept. 6.

(NAN)

