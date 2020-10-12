Ugwuanyi appoints ex-Accountant-General, Okolie, as Special Adviser on Financial Matters

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed the immediate past Accountant-General of the state, Dr Paschal Okolie, as his Special Adviser on Financial Matters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor performed the swearing-in of the new special adviser at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ugwuanyi urged Okolie to bring his wealth of experience to bear in repositioning the financial status of the state for additional revenue generation.

The governor commended Okolie for exhibiting enviable commitment and dedication while in service as accountant-general.

“I must commend you for your meritorious and decades-long service to the state as well as your forthrightness and enviable transparent record.

“However, the reward for good work is not money; but more work, as our people say.

“So, I urge you to bring your experience, dedication and forthrightness to bear in your new appointment.

“I sincerely believe that these qualities of yours will help our dear state to reposition itself as the best in terms of revenue generation and prudent management of our financial receipts,’’ he said.

Responding, Okolie thanked Ugwuanyi for finding him worthy of the appointment, describing it as an `elevation’.

“I thank God and His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for considering me fit for this opportunity and elevation,’’ he said.

NAN reports that before his retirement, Okolie, a financial expert of high repute, before was the Chairman of Forum of Accountants-General in Nigeria, among other high profile positions he had held in the past.

He had recently handed over to the acting Accountant-General of the state, Mr Remigius Odoh, after 35 years of service to the state. (NAN)