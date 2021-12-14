Ugwuanyi applauds Wike on projects execution

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers for his giant stride on infrastructures in the state.

Ugwuanyi gave the commendation during the inauguration of Tombia Road Extension in Obio-Akpor area in Port Harcourt.

The governor noted that the strategic and high utility road was at the heart of Port Harcourt metropolis, saying that the road would significantly reduce travel time and make life more meaningful for road users.

Ugwuanyi stated that Wike was a veritable source of pride to the PDP, and represents the best of the best in project implementation.

According to him, Gov. Wike inspires great choice and confidence in the nation’s constitution and democracy.

“Today’s experience evidences a quantum leap in the infrastructural development of this great state and I dare say that my brother, the governor of Rives State, is truly Mr. Project,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Wike said that the execution of the projects was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people of Rivers state.

Wike stated that communities that support government would always attract more developmental projects that were better than cash gifts.

“One of the communities that have always supported Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the Rumueme community. It is a community that when they say they are with you, they are with you.

“And to God be the glory, they have seen the fruit for supporting PDP. The Law School is in Rumueme community. What support can you need; facilities can bring out the name of a community.

“If the Nigerian Law School opens tomorrow, Rumueme will be a household name in Nigeria. It is not only money that you get and you think you have gotten dividend. But the name alone that so and so institution, or establishment is in your community, money cannot buy it,” he said.

Wike said he had often reiterated the need for people to understand that government was not only about making promises but also included a commitment to fulfilling those promises.

Mr Elloka Tasie-Amadi, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, said prior to the reconstruction and dualization of the Tombia Extension Road was a 6.5m wide single carriageway with open drains, no sidewalks and no streetlights before Gov. Wike-led administration.

Tasie-Amadi stated that the road is now a dual carriageway, 7.3m wide headed in either direction, separated by a 0.75m wide median, with covered drains and walkways on either side.

He pointed out that a total project width of 18.35m with street lighting was achieved in the area by the administration of Gov. Wike. (NAN)

