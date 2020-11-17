Ugwuanyi applauds Dana Air flight resumption to Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended Dana Air Services for its decision to restart flights to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Communications Manager of Dana Air in a statement issued in Lagos, on Tuesday, said the governor made the remark during a courtesy visit by Dana Air’s management to Enugu Government House.

Ugwuanyi while receiving the management team of the airline led by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo said: ”we are happy to have a reputable airline like Dana Air in Enugu state.

”Enugu is peaceful and our economy is growing really fast. With Dana air in the state, we now have the game changer.

“Enugu is a civil servants state and our people will be returning home soon. We are sure to have very efficient service with competitive fares.

”We once again commend your decision to commence flights to the Akanu Ibiam International airport and we are also committed to supporting Dana Air,’’ he said.

He called on them to feel free, as government will be willing to support in whatever form, ”he said.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo, while responding to the governor said the team was in the state to contribute to the economy of Enugu state.

He said the airline would provide daily flight services from Enugu to Lagos and Abuja.

”Enugu state is peaceful and we are proud of your good work sir. We are happy to contribute our quota to its growth and development.

He said the airline would be starting with one daily flight from Lagos to Enugu at 7.30 am, Enugu to Abuja at 9.05 am.

Also, Abuja to Enugu at 12.25 and Enugu to Lagos at 2.15 p.m., daily with a plan to increase its frequency in the coming weeks.

”We will offer seamless connectivity and options to the people and our fares are very competitive when you plan your trip with us and book early.

“Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mix fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Owerri and Enugu.

“The airline is reputable for its innovative online products and services, world class in-flight service and on time departures and arrivals,’’Mbanuzuo said. (NAN)