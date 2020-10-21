Ugwuani imposes 24-hr curfew on major towns in Enugu as #EndSARS protest turn violent

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on some local government headquarters of the state, as the EndSARS protests reportedly turned violent in the areas on Wednesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tension began to build up in the affected areas, when suspected hoodlums allegedly hijacked the protests.

The hoodlums allegedly put up bonfires in different parts of Enugu metropolis, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and Nike Lake Road.

The development heightened the fear among residents, forcing banks, shops and business premises in Abakpa, Trans-Ekulu, Nike Road, Liberty Road and Emene to close early in the day to avoid attack.

Also, many public and private schools within the metropolis closed earlier in the day to allow pupils and students to return home safely.

NAN also reports that the development resulted in heavy traffic in most roads in the city.

It was observed that the presence of military operatives at the popular Okpara Square, where the protesters usually assembled scared away protesters from the area.

A resident of Trans-Ekulu, Mr Joseph Ogbu, said that the hoodlums blocked traffic to Trans-Ekulu, Abakpa and Nike Area with bonfires.

“I was in my office when I saw people running helter-skelter and immediately we came out, we saw the protesters coming towards our office so we hurriedly locked up.

“We were told that the angry protesters were destroying vehicles and people’s shops around Nike area.

“The situation is becoming worse. State Government needs to act very fast to avert blood-shed in the state,’’ Ogbu said.

Also, a fashion designer at Ogui Road, Nkechi Onu, said she closed business when she heard that the protest had turned violent in the area.

“Even though they have yet to get to our area, we need to stay safe and avoid being attacked,” Onu said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said that the command was making frantic efforts to bring the situation under control.

“We are already returning normalcy, calm and peace to the embattled parts of the metropolis,’’ Ndukwe said. (NAN)