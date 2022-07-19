Ugwanyi unveils 11-point agenda ahead of NMA FCT polls

By Victor Okoye

Dr Charles Ugwanyi, an aspirant in the upcoming Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT branch elections has unveiled his 11-point agenda ahead of the polls in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwanyi is an aspirant vying for the position of the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT branch, in the association’s elections coming up on Aug. 5.

Dr Ugwanyi, who is a consultant in the Surgery Department at the National Hospital Abuja, revealed his 11-point agenda during the launch and unveiling of his manifesto on Tuesday in Abuja.

He explained that the summary of the agenda was aimed at getting the doctors to rediscover themselves, their potential and create sufficient awareness in the medical service industry.

He said this was necessary to ensure the doctors perform their duties in an enabling environment with adequate exposure to mechanical and social engineering to deliver the desired service to the Nigerian patients.

“At the end of the day, we believe that the Nigerian patients are worth much more and not getting a very good deal with what obtains right now.

“We will reposition our thinking, we will reposition our service delivery packages to render the desired services to the Nigerian patients.

“At the same time, we will not forget that a doctor cannot give what he doesn’t have.

“So, we will look into the doctors’ welfare and we will do the needful by encouraging the relevant authorities to make sure that the doctor is comfortable.

“The doctor is not asking for too much. The doctor is simply asking for a liveable wage and an enabling working environment in order to deliver these services to the Nigerian patients,” he said.

He explained that his 11-point agenda included the continuous engagement of members in the affairs of the association to keep their interests intact, members welfare, social and financial re-engineering.

“Others include the organisation of useful programming, publications, corporate social responsibility, protection of members and collaboration with affiliate groups.

“The rest are: the establishment of a working relationship with NMA FCT young doctors and elders as well as the setting up and empowerment of relevant committees and strict adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

Dr Jerry-the-first Oguzia, the Convener of the event said the essence of the launch was to create an awareness about the candidature of their choice.

Oguzia, who is also a past NMA FCT Chairman and former President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), noted that the integrity and character of Ugwanyi was not in doubt.

“We are here for the launch of the ‘Eagle Project’ Campaign, which is the campaign structure of Dr Charles Ugwanyi.

“So, we are trying to let the members of the NMA FCT residing and practicing in Abuja to know our candidate.

“We want to let them know that he is credible and a man of strong character, integrity, honesty and experience.

“For me there is only one contestant and that is Dr Ugwanyi. I don’t know if there is any other,” he said.

Also, Dr Charles Anakwe, the Chairman of the event said he had known Dr Ugwanyi right from his days as a young doctor, adding that he was worthy to take up the challenge and responsibility before him.

Anakwe, who is also the Medical Director of Camek Orthopaedic Hospital, Abuja threw his weight behind Ugwanyi’s candidacy, stressing that he would make the association very proud.

“The man running for Chairmanship of the NMA, FCT is my son by adoption. I picked him up when he was a young doctor just out of school and I have seen him through to where he is today.

“There is virtually nothing about him that I don’t know and if I had seen anything in him that is unworthy of the aspiration he has, I would have called him by the side and advised him to drop it.

“I am fully in support of his candidacy and I think he will make us proud,” he said.

Dr Atinko Sunday, the Campaign Manager said that he was looking forward to delivering Ugwanyi as the NMA FCT Chairman for the 2022 to 2024 tenure.

He said his job had been made quite easy due to the pedigree of the candidate, adding that almost all the doctors had bought into Ugwanyi’s dream and prepared to ensure that it became a reality.

“Ugwanyi is a cerebral doctor, who is very intelligent, smart and hard working. He is a stickler for discipline, a mentor and takes everything he gets into very seriously.

“He has trained his younger colleagues and mentored them and has got alot of goals and vision.

“Whatever you see him do, he targets excellence and drives one to achieve his or her potential.

“You can see from the gathering today that the creme de la creme of the NMA FCT are all represented here to see that NMA FCT is taking to the next level and that the doctors’ welfare is made a priority in the scheme of things.

“So, the campaign has kicked off in full swing and we are hopeful that come Aug. 5, Dr Ugwanyi will emerge as our Chairman to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the setting up of the Campaign Advance Parties to pilot the activities of the campaign and the endorsement of Ugwanyi’s candidature by some important personalities of the association. (NAN)

