Ugboma: NBA vows to get to the root of murder, urges strengthened security outfits in courts

By Sandra Umeh

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), on Saturday called for adequate security networks in courts, in a bid to stem the tide of attacks on lawyers.

Maikyau made this known in a statement to newsmen on Saturday, following Friday’s murder of a customary court judge in Imo state, Mr Nnaemeka Ugboma.

In the statement, e-signed by NBA National Publicity Secretary, Mr Habeeb Lawal, and made available to newsmen in Lagos, the NBA said it is committed to getting to the root of the ugly incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugboma, Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state, was shot dead on Friday afternoon.

He was reportedly murdered by yet-to-be identified assailants in the court premises in full glare of other court users.

According to the NBA, the murder of Ugboma has become one too many episodes of such gruesome killings, and called on government to strengthen security outfits in courts.

The statement reads;

“The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) condemns the killing of Nnaemeka Ugboma, the Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Mr. Ugboma was murdered yesterday afternoon by yet-to-be identified assailants in the premises of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in cold blood and in full glare of other court users.

“According to eyewitness account, Mr. Ugboma had just finished conducting proceedings when his murderers came in their numbers, collected the phones of everyone present, rounded up Mr. Ugboma and shot him in the head.

“The NBA notes with dismay that the cruel murder of Nnaemeka Ugboma is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on innocent persons, including legal practitioners and judges, in what has become a disturbing norm in Imo State.

“The NBA therefore calls on the Government of Imo State to be more deliberate about the security of lives and properties in the state and to particularly beef up security in and around all the court buildings in the State.

“The NBA is committed to getting to the root of the murder of Mr. Ugboma and shall ensure that the culprits are quickly brought to book.

“In this regard, the NBA President has directed the branches in Imo State to engage the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, and other security agencies over this unfortunate incident.

“The NBA has also approved that the branches take every lawful steps to call the attention of the State Government to this attack on innocent citizens, including members of legal profession, in the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NBA President condoled with the Imo State Judiciary and the family of Ugboma over the unfortunate incident. (NAN)