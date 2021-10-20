Uganda: Support distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to grassroots, WHO urges donors

October 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



As Uganda continues to Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine donations, World Health Organisation (WHO) representative on Tuesday said donors needed to support distribution of vaccines to remote areas.

Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO representative to Uganda, told reporters that developing countries need support to ensure that vaccines reach including those in remote areas.

“We need support to take vaccines to districts for health workers to be able to do vaccination, for monitoring, for looking into the adverse effects.

“All these things require funding and yes government of Uganda has allocated some funds but requirement is far higher,” he said.

Woldemariam made remarks at a ceremony on which Uganda received a second batch of Sinovac vaccine donated by Chinese government.

first batch of Sinovac arrived in July.

Alfred Driwale, head of Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation, told Xinhua in an interview that distribution of vaccines was costly since donations were made in small quantities which forces trucks to make many return trips.

Driwale said health workers also have to be retrained as different vaccines have different requirements.

to train them each time on vaccine type, cold chain requirements.

“These overheads which are required for safe delivery of vaccines are very expensive,” he said.

Uganda has so far received 6.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Saturday, about 2.6 million doses have so far been administered, according to ministry of health figures.

country aimed to vaccinate about 22 million people, or nearly half population, in order to fully open up economy.

Since March last year, 125,283 COVID-19 cases had been registered with 96,397 recoveries and 3,187 deaths, as of Saturday. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,