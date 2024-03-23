UFUK Foundation calls for forgiveness, unity

The UFUK Dialogue Foundation has called for forgiveness, unity and compassion among adherents of religions in Nigeria and across the world to overcome the myriads of challenges confronting humanity.

President of UFUk Dialogue Foundation, Emrah Ilgen, made the call on Thursday night during the 2024 UFUK Dialogue Foundation annual Dialogue and Friendship Peace Iftar Dinner Award Ceremony.

“I am deeply moved by the spirit of friendship and unity that fills this room. We come together not only as Muslims breaking our fast during the blessed month of Ramadan but also as friends and brothers, joined by our Christian brothers and sisters.

“In the Qur’an, it is written, “O mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another.” These words remind us of the importance of embracing diversity and fostering friendships across all boundaries.

“As we break our fast together, let us reflect on the teachings of our faiths, the values of compassion, forgiveness, and unity. Let us embrace this opportunity to learn from one another, to share our stories, and to celebrate the richness of our cultural and religious diversity.

“In a world that often seems divided, our gathering tonight serves as a beacon of hope and understanding. It reminds us that despite our differences, we are all interconnected, and that through friendship and dialogue, we can overcome any obstacle,” Ilgen said.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, represented by ACP Sunday Pindiga, commended the organisers for the programme which brought Muslims and Christians together.

“There is no better way of preaching religious tolerance than this; this is a very good thing to see.”

Also, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, represented by Mr Mbah Emmanuel, the National Director for Education, Youth and Women Development of CAN, also commended the organisers for bringing individuals from different backgrounds, faith and culture together to share experiences of building bridges of friendship.

