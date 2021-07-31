UEFA Super Cup: Only 13,000 can attend Chelsea versus Villarreal in Belfast

July 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports 0



Next month’ European Super Cup match between and Villarreal in Belfast can be attended by up to 13,000 fans, the European continent’ football ruling body UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA said ticket applications for the Aug. 11 game at Windsor Park have started.

It added that all ticket-holders require a negative coronavirus test to the stadium and supporters from abroad are to local coronavirus .

The curtain-raising Super Cup brings together winners of the last Champions League () and Europa League (Villarreal).(dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,