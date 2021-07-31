UEFA Super Cup: Only 13,000 can attend Chelsea versus Villarreal in Belfast

Next month’s European Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villarreal in Belfast can be attended by up to 13,000 fans, the European continent’s football ruling body UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA said ticket applications for the Aug. 11 game at Windsor Park have started.

It added that all ticket-holders require a negative coronavirus test to enter the stadium and supporters from abroad are subject to local coronavirus regulations.

The curtain-raising Super Cup brings together winners of the last Champions League (Chelsea) and Europa League (Villarreal).(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...