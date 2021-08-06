UEFA sacks data staff following police raid on its office

August 6, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



European football governing body — UEFA — sacked members of
staff in its and communication technology (ICT) department following a police raid on its
Swiss headquarters.

prosecutor in the UEFA office in Nyon, initiated an investigation into members of staff at European football’ governing body and police officers visited the premises in April.

UEFA said in a statement released to the PA news agency that the contracts of the members of staff had been terminated with immediate effect.

“We can confirm that prosecutor of the canton of Vaud initiated an investigation against certain activities conducted by former staff members of the UEFA ICT department.

“The investigation is in relation to with external ICT providers to the detriment of UEFA, and does not concern the sales of rights or any commercial with official partners.

“UEFA terminated the employment contracts with the staff concerned with immediate effect.

“Our organisation co-operated immediately and fully with the Swiss authorities when contacted on the matter and will continue to provide every possible to the authorities with their investigation.

“As an injured party, UEFA constituted itself as a private claimant in the preliminary proceedings.

“We are very satisfied with the way the investigation is conducted by the prosecutor of the canton of Vaud.

the proceedings are still ongoing, we are not able to provide for the time .” (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,