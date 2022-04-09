Udom, others make case for youth empowerment

By Joy Odigie

Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom says youth empowerment and their involvement in leadership positions are key for national development.

Udom said this during the 2022 Junior Chamber International (JCi), Nigeria Southern Conference, on Saturday in Benin.

The theme of the conference is: “Young Leadership and Empowerment: Preparing Nigeria for Development.”

The governor, represented by Dr Uwemedimo Udo, Chairman, Uyo Local Government Council, said that young people should be equipped with the right knowledge to enable them impact society positively.

He noted that the 2020 #EndSARS nationwide protests was a manifestation of frustration by the Nigerian youths due to inability to assert their strength and voice in the affairs in the country.

Udom noted that his administration was empowering youths in his state and bringing them into positions of leadership for sustainable development.

Dr Linda Iboi, theDeputy Managing Director, Flowell Pharma Nigeria Ltd., said that empowerment would make the youths in the country participate actively in politics.

“Entrepreneurship is the basic for leadership. Youths need to be empowered to enable them get involved in active and results-oriented leadership.

“The future of the Nigerian youths is bright, but they need to be supported. They need empowerment that will make them contribute their quota to societal development,” Iboi said.

She further said that youths needed guidance and encouragement from the government, private sector and the public.

Earlier, the Benin Metro President, JCi, Mr Moses Ahem, said the conference was to bring leaders from different spheres to sensitise youths on empowerment and leadership.

Ahem, however, urged the youths to be proactive, acquire skills and apply such skills to enhance their development process.

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker, Dr Tom Obaseki, Edo Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, tasked youths on political leadership.

“The young people have been so quiet, they should come together and speak out.

“Most of the people planning for the future of the country are those that will not be part of the future, so the young people should plan for the future they want to be part of,” he said.

Obaseki added that the government needed to support youth empowerment by providing subsidy for them to undergo internship in different organisations. (NAN)

