UDFN faults INEC’s deregistration of 74 political parties ﻿

The Union of Democratic Forces in Nigeria (UDFN), has faulted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to deregister 74 political parties, describing it as undemocratic.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator of the Movement, Mr. Wole Adedoyin, whose party, Hope Democratic Party, was one of those parties deregistered by INEC on Thursday.

Adedoyin said INEC had broken the unassailable right of the electorate to free choice in the electoral process.

“It is wrong for parties to be deregistered on account of their performances during an election, since party that fail to win elections today could do better in subsequent elections.

“In 2011 the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) had no candidate but in 2019, the party has both House of Assembly and House of Representatives members. Professor Attahiru Jega who deregistered the party then is now a member of the party”.

UDFN however urged the National Assembly, NASS, to initiate immediate steps to amend the relevant sections of the electoral act from where INEC derived its powers to deregister political parties.