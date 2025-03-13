Udenu Legislative Council suspends impeached leader for six months

The Udenu Legislative Council has suspended Dr. Nnamdi Odoh the impeached leader of the council for six months for engaging in conduct unbecoming of a legislator and House Leader.

This is contained in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday signed by the New Leader of the Council Rt. Patrick Ugwu, Rt. Hon. Charles Ezugwu

Deputy Leader, Udenu Legislative Council

Rt. Hon. Sunday E. Onah

House Majority Leader, Udenu Legislative Council.

Hon. Fimbar Odoh and

Clerk, Udenu Legislative Council made available to newsmen.

The legislative Council accused Odoh of violent disruption of legislative proceedings, dereliction of legislative duty, unauthorized and unwarranted “World Press Conference” without due consultation with Councilors.

As well as baseless allegations against the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Mr Aka Eze Aka among others.

“Odoh is hereby suspended for six months and stripped of all legislative rights and privileges,” the statement said.

The statement also announced the suspension Mr Daniel Aroh, councillor representing Udunedem Ward and Chairman of the House Committee on Works for three months during which he shall be stripped of all legislative rights and privileges.

“This disciplinary measure is necessitated by Aroh’s gross misconduct and violations of the rules of the House, the statement said

Udenu Legislative Council, in the exercise of its constitutional and legislative powers, duly convened a plenary session today, (Thursday) 13th March 2025, at the Legislative Council Hall, where the above decisions were taken.

“Udenu Legislative Council assures all Constituents of its steadfast commitment to legislative excellence and progressive governance.

“We call upon the esteemed people of Udenu to disregard the misleading narratives being peddled by certain elements whose actions are antithetical to the peace and development of our Local Government,

“We implore all indigenes and residents of Udenu LGA to remain calm, as the House has repositioned itself to offer a more robust, effective, and development-driven legislative impact in partnership with the Executive Arm of Government,” the statement added.

However when contacted, Odoh said he was hearing the suspension as rumour as he had not been officially communicated.

It would be recalled that, Odoh was impeached on Tuesday by other Councilors of Udenu Legislative Council.