Uche Ogah felicitates with Christian faithful, Abians on Easter

Minister of State, Mines & Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has felicitated with Christian faithful in Nigeria and the people of Abia stae, as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a goodwill message he sent out on Saturday, Dr. Ogah also prayed for God’s special intervention to enable Nigeria overcome the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has so far claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

He reminded Abians and Nigerians in general that Easter was “a time of thanksgiving to God for not sparing His only begotten son, Jesus Christ, who died for our sins,” just as the period also afforded Christian faithful an opportunity to “reflect on the benefits of the death and resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

“The Bible chronicles that, among other things, the death of Christ on the cross redeemed mankind from sin: tale of unmatched love of God for us and gateway to eternal life. At Easter, therefore, our common victory song is triumph of eternal life over death,” the Minister said.

“We should therefore, sing victory songs because Christ has conquered for us which makes us beneficiaries of His Love, Mercy and Grace,” he added.

He observed that the global crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic might have attenuated our songs of gladness, disrupted and dislocated humanity, exacerbated inconveniences and hardship and engendered a moment of fear and despair as well.

Still, Dr. Ogah encouraged all Nigerians to be “resolute in faith, ceaseless in courage and boundless in love for God and humanity,” assuring that the challenges of this present time “cannot prevail over the gains of the resurrection of Christ and of His love for us.”

The Minister said he was “evermore convinced that, according to Romans 8: 35, nothing can separate us from the love of Christ”

-National Accord