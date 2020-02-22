Uche Nwosu lauds late Sen. Uwajumogu, advises politicians to shun do or die politics

Chief of Staff to former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha and 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo, Chief Uche Nwosu has advised politicians not to consider politics as a do or die affair.

Nwosu gave the advice while speaking with newsmen during the burial ceremony of late Imo North Senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu at Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo on Friday.Nwosu who sympathised with the deceased’s family said the uncertainty of life was a major reason why politicians should approach politics with ease.

He added that losing an election either at the ballot or in court should be taken in good fate as according to him, only one person could occupy any particular elective position at the same time.The former guber candidate described the late senator as a compassionate leader and urged politicians to imitate him. He however, advised politicians who still had pending election cases in court to create room for peace by accepting defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship. “Life is filled with so many uncertainties and we must not die for the sake of politics because it’s not a do or die affair.

0“Cultivating the spirit of sportsmanship will enable politicians who have reservations over past elections to sheathe their swords in the interest of peace,” he said.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body of Late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu was laid to rest on Friday, a ceremony which was well attended by Imo governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and a host of senators, serving and former, led by incumbent senate president, Sen. Ahmed Lawan. (NAN)