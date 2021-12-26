Uche Nwosu arrested, not kidnapped – Imo Police Command

Chimezie Godfrey

The Imo state Police Command has said that Chief Uche Nwosu who was rumoured to have been kidnapped was actually arrested and presently in its custody.

The Command disclosed this in a statement signed by CSP Michael Abattam, the Police Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Imo State Command.

“This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police assured imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons.He also advised the general public to always shun fake news .