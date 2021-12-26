Uche Nwosu arrested, not kidnapped – Imo Police Command

December 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



Chimezie Godfrey

The Imo state Police has said that Chief Uche Nwosu who was rumoured to have been kidnapped was actually arrested and presently in its custody.

The disclosed this in a signed by CSP Michael Abattam, the Police Public Relations Officer, Police Imo State Command.

“This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police is aware the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has being rounds on social that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen,” the read.

The Police assured imolites the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons.He also advised the general public to always shun fake news .

Tags: , ,