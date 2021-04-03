UCH resident doctors lost 17 colleagues to COVID-19, join nationwide strike — president

Dr Temitope Hussein, President of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan Chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), says association lost 17 doctors to COVID-19 pandemic.

Hussein, who justifying association’s reasons for joining strike of  NARD, explained that the families of the deceased doctors were yet to from the Death-in-Service Insurance Scheme.

According to him, the striking doctors were also protesting the non-payment of salaries of of their members across the country and demanding for an upward review of hazard allowance, others.

He decried the agony its members  had been made to pass through for three now without salaries, despite their uninterrupted service delivery to the nation.

Hussein said in spite of  the three-month window given to the Federal Government to review the hazard allowance of health , the hazard allowance had remained at a paltry sum of five thousand monthly

He explained that the strike came on the heels of the expiration of the 60-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government on Jan. 25. (NAN)

