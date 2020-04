UCH doctor tests positive for Coronavirus, Makinde says

A medical doctor at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Governor Seyi Makinde revealed this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case; a doctor at the University College Hospital Ibadan came back POSITIVE today.

“Isolation and contact tracing have commenced, So there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State” Makinde stated.

There is a total number of 16 COVID-19 cases in Oyo.

The state government said seven people infected with the virus have been discharged while one was transfered to Lagos.(NAN)