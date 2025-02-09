UCH debunks report on patients bringing generators to hospital

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has debunked a report that patients bring generators to provide power at the hospital.

Reacting to a report, UCH through a statement signed by Mrs. ‘Funmi Adetuyibi, Public Relations Officer said it has taken notice of an online report published on Wednesday, 5th February, 2025 by Trending Explain @Trending X ..

UCH said “The writer claimed, among other fabricated lies, that patients bring generators to the hospital to provide power to the wards. The hospital management wishes to inform the general public that these allegations are false and unfounded. There is no credibility in that report. The malice and misrepresentation are depicted in the several low capacity generators displayed by the writer. The UCH does not operate these mini generators.

It added,”Management wishes to reassure the general public that this is a deliberate and malicious misrepresentation of the facts.

“Despite the disconnection by IBEDC, the hospital has made concerted efforts to ensure that we deliver on our core mandates of Clinical Services, Research and Training.

“The UCH management is working round the clock to provide alternative and sustainable electricity power to the hospital. Indeed, we have since embarked on a phased approach, including the provision of alternative energy (solar inverters and diesel-powered generators) in critical units such as the wards, accident and emergency, labour ward and theatres.

We have continued to engage well-wishers and stakeholders (Locally, Nationally and Internationally) including our supervising ministry and IBEDC in a bid to find long lasting and sustainable solution to the power challenge. Indeed, many have supported our efforts by their generous donations to the implementation of these efforts.

“We want to use this medium to inform the general public that the said story is untrue, unfounded and malicious.

“On behalf of Management, Staff and Student of the University College Hospital, Ibadan we appreciate the patience and understanding of our patients , patient relations and the general public during this trying period.”