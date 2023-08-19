UCH: CMD allays fears over fire outbreak

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has allayed the fears of the public over the fire outbreak that occurred in a section of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the early hours of Saturday, 19th August, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement.e-signed by ‘Funmi Adetuyibi, PRO, UCH on Saturday

According to the Spokesperson, the CMD said, though the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, there was no casualty as a result of the unfortunate incident, adding that, all efforts were put in place to ensure that the fire was put out.

The CMD has assured the public that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that services were not disrupted both at the ICU and the hospital in general.

He appreciated the timely intervention of the Oyo State Fire Services, the media for their concern, and the efforts of the staff of the hospital that led to putting the situation under control.

Professor Otegbayo further assured that the immediate and remote causes will be investigated to avert future occurrences of such incidents. A purpose-built fire station for the hospital is also currently under construction.

