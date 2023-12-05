Ubulu-Uku monarch returns to his throne as community holds reception December 27

Monarch: Seven years after his installation as an 18-year-old Obi following the demise of his father, His Royal Majesty, Noah Chukwuka Akaeze, Agbogidi Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, a first class traditional ruler in Delta State, returns to occupy the throne of his fathers this December.

He had briefly returned from Britain where he was studying Law to receive the staff of office on September 5, 2016 from the then Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro.

Ahead of his return this month, the Obi-in-Council and the Ubulu-Uku Kingdom Development Council (UDC) have fixed December 27 for a formal reception of the monarch.

According to Barrister Joe Obazei, the palace secretary, Obi Akaeze is returning to effectively take over the running of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. He said a grand reception is being organized for him to mark the beginning of a new era in Ubulu-Uku.

“For seven years, our royal father has been in Britain studying. He is now a lawyer and is coming back to lead his kingdom”, Obazei said.

He said the UDC is collaborating with the Obi-in-Council for the reception at the palace of the Obi. The event will feature cultural displays and paying of homage to Obi Akaeze by palace chiefs.

The president general of UDC, Dr. Jonathan Monye, said the entire community, including those in the Diaspora are involved in the event and expressed confidence that the return of the monarch will mark a new beginning for Ubulu-Uku. The occasion will also serve as a cultural reawakening for the community, Monye noted, adding that all indigenes of Ubulu-Uku in every part of the globe are expected to be home for the reception. “It is a come home call”, he said.

Obi Noah Akaeze, now 25 years, succeeded his late father, Obi Edward Akaeze Ofulue III who was killed by suspected herdsmen in January 2016.

The trial of the six suspects in the killing, all Fulani herders, who had confessed to the crime when they were paraded before press by the then Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Alkali Usman on February 13, 2016 is still ongoing at the Delta State High Court, Ibusa.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

