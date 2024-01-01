Ubulu-Uku monarch frowns at prolonged trial of suspected killers of his father

Monarch: The Obi of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze, has urged the government to end the collective trauma his people have been subjected to in the past seven years after suspected cattle herders killed his father and predecessor, Obi Edward Akaeze Ofulue III.

He spoke at the grand reception held by his people to welcome him back after completing his university education and being called to the English Bar.

He said the people of Ubulu-Uku have had to bear the scar of having their traditional ruler murdered by people who had confessed to the crime when they were paraded before the press.

Obi Akaeze wondered why seven years after the murder of his father, the case is still dragging in the court. While frowning at the delay, the monarch said efforts should be intensified to bring the killers to book, thereby bringing the case to a close and give justice to his people.



He lamented that gunmen are still operating in Ubulu-Uku Kingdom as a vigilante operative was recently killed with no arrest made.

Obi Akaeze told the jubilant crowd at the palace ground that having completed his education, “I am now back to lead this kingdom to prosperity. With your support and cooperation, Ubulu-Uku will become the best town in Nigeria”.

He further called for the support of his people, in ensuring that there is peace in the land.

On her part, the Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon. Joan Onyemaechi commended the state government for helping to curb kidnapping and brutal killings in the state.

She appealed to the Federal Government to look into the issue of insecurity, adding that the state government cannot do it all alone.

Onyemaechi said that with the absence of state police in Delta, the responsibility of ensuring peace and safety falls on the Federal Government, hence the need for their intervention.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the President General of Ubulu-Uku Descendants Council (UDC), Dr. Jonathan Chiedu Monye, said “with the return of the revered King, Ubulu-Uku will take her pride of place among the peaceful and prosperous communities in Delta State”.

Monye said as a king with vigour, the monarch would lead Ubulu-Uku to greater heights, assuring the monarch of the support and cooperation of the town union.

Palace chiefs and the Obi-in-Council later paid homage to the monarch, a first class traditional ruler in Delta State. Youths and other groups in the community also joined in paying homage to Obi Akaeze.

Obi Noah Akaeze, now 25 years old, succeeded his late father, Obi Edward Akaeze Ofulue III who was killed by suspected herdsmen in January 2016.

He had briefly returned from Britain where he was studying Law to receive the staff of office on September 5, 2016 from the then Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro.

The trial of the six suspects in the killing, all Fulani herders, who had confessed to the crime when they were paraded before the press by the then Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Alkali Usman on February 13, 2016, is stil going on at the Delta State High Court, Ibusa.

