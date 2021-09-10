UBEC, Oyo Govt Train 100 Quality Assurance Officers on Effective School Evaluation

Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) in conjunction with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja, has organised a 5-Day Second Level Training for One Hundred (100) Quality Assurance Officers.

The training which started on September 6th in Ibadan, had participants drawn from the all local government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the state.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, noted that capacity-building is essential to develop competence and skills that will make the Board more effective. He therefore asserted that the training was geared towards improving learning in line with international best practices.

Represented by the South-West Zonal Director, UBEC, Alhaji Alabi Asaju, Bobboyi added that the commission, in conjunction with the State Universal Basic Education Board, was setting standards that would be sustained in years to come.

He further commended the Management Board of Oyo State Universal Basic Education for its commitment to effectiveness and efficiency in the basic education sub-sector of Oyo State.

In his speech, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran said that the State’s quality assurance had been in practice, but that the training was needed to further expose them to various techniques.

He explained that the theme of the training, “Effective School Evaluation: Panacea for improving learning outcomes and strengthening of the school system” would further expose the trainees to ways of improving learning outcomes, results and performances in the educational system.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran added that Engr. Seyi Makinde led administration has revamped and restructured the Education sector of the State through various means, including earmarking 21% in the State’s annual budget to the education sector.

“As part of the concerted effort of the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde to revamp and restructure the Education sector, he has graciously earmarked 21% in the Oyo State budget for the Education sector, a gesture that has never occurred in the State even in the past administrations out of which counterpart funds are always released to the Board for construction of classrooms, erection of perimeter fences, provision of furniture and purchase of instructional materials”, he said.

While Adeniran acknowledged the immense support received from UBEC in delivering 33 Motorcycles, 30 laptops and printers for Quality Assurance Officers, he expressed optimism that after the 5-day training, officers would be acquainted with the requisite skills for effective performance.

In their separate remarks, the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr. Olusanjo Adeniyi and the Director, Quality Assurance, UBEC, Mansir Idris, said the training sought to develop new strategies to improve the quality of learning in basic schools across Oyo State. They added that the training was in response to the need to strengthen the capacity of the officers, especially at the local government levels.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...