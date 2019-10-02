UBEC: Kogi governor approves N1.5 bn counterpart fund for 2019

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has approved the release of N1.5 billion for the state’s 2019 counterpart fund to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Mr Suleiman Abdullahi, the Executive Chairman of Kogi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made this known during an interaction with journalists in his office on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Abdullahi said that the governor had provided counterpart funds for 2015 to 2018 at a stretch in addition to the recent approval for the release of N1.5 billion for 2019, saying the fund was already in the board’s coffers.

He noted that the gesture had made the basic education sub-sector in the state to perform efficiently with almost every community feeling the impact of the governor’s goodwill.

According to Abdullahi, 702 schools have been rehabilitated so far with additional 304 new blocks of two classrooms constructed with distribution of 48,350 customised desks to the newly constructed classroom blocks.

He said that tools, laboratory equipment, exercise books and other instructional materials were ready for onward distribution to various schools across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Abdullahi said the governor had transformed the basic education sub-sector since assumption of office, with the prompt provision of counterpart funds and proper implementation of all projects across the state.

He commended the governor for his passionate commitment to delivering on his New Direction Blueprint mandate for education which culminated in the construction, restructuring, rehabilitation and renovation of schools across the state.

Abdullahi said the board in its quest to improve on qualitative service delivery, trained 53 head teachers and principals, 125 desk officers from the School Basic Management Committee, 42 education secretaries and desk officers.

He said the board also trained 100 teachers in Genophonics and over 100 teachers in science and mathematics while it had gotten approval to train 400 extra teachers.(NAN)