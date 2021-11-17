UBEC harps on accountability in handling FG education intervention funds

The State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEB) Directors of Finance, Heads of Internal

Audit and UBEC Accounts Desk Officers have been asked to ensure accountability in handling Federal Government Universal Basic Education (UBE) intervention funds.



The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC), Hamid Bobboyi, made the call at a three day training workshop for SUBEBs Directors of Finance and other relevant officers on Tuesday in Abuja.



He said the place of transparency and accountability in basic education service delivery could not be over emphasised.



“Our day to day operations have recently come under close scrutiny and hence, we must collectively focus on our operations, especially how we manage the FGN-

UBE Intervention Funds.



“The commission in collaboration with SUBEBs in 2019 finalised work on the newly developed Accounting Manual.



“The manual contains all accounting functions, national chart of accounts

and sample books of accounts and financial records.



“The objective is to strengthen the system by reinvigorating the rules

and procedures for executing financial transactions.



“This is to foster greater service delivery and public confidence,”he said.



Bobboyi expressed optimism that the workshop would provide an opportunity for participants to share experiences, review performances, identify possible challenges among other things.



He assured that UBEC management would provide necessary support, leadership, guidance, direction and training towards ensuring successful adherence to the workshop theme.



“It is my hope and belief that after

this in-depth interactive workshop, participants would be exposed to the

accounting and reporting requirements for the FGN-UBE intervention funds.



“I therefore urge you to pay attention and participate actively so as to be equipped for the important task ahead.”(NAN)

