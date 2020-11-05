UBEC Grant: Kwara gets 7.1bn after 7 years of blacklist

Kwara State Government has received N7,151,142,190 grant from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), for the first time since 2013, when the state was blacklisted from the national scheme.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Fatimah Ahmed, on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to Ahmed, N7.1bn is an accumulation of UBEC grants that were not accessed between 2014 and 2019.

“The money was not accessed because the former administration failed to pay its own counterpart funds.

“The development represents a historic feat for Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has spent the last one year working to reposition basic education in the state.