UBEC commences inspection of model schools across Nigeria, says spokesman

Prof. Usman Kyuka, Board Chairman, Universal Commission (UBEC), and the Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, have commenced inspection of model schools being built nationwide commission.

was contained in a statement Mr David Ejika Apeh, UBEC’s head of public relations and protocol, on Sunday, .

At of the sites in Karshi, Federal Capital Territory (), Abuja, the chairman noted commission was happy with the level of work done and “before the end of the year, majority of the schools will be delivered.”

Kyuka noted the of the Federal Government to bring education to the Nigerian children with the latest technology available.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said the model schools would consist of “pre-primary, primary school, JSS, ICT training hall and sports facilities.”

He stated that “model 1”, divided amongst the geo-political zones would be sited in Imo, Bauchi, Edo, Katsina, Nasarawa, Lagos states and the .

The “model 2” schools, according to him, would be sited in Benue, Adamawa, , Niger, Borno, Kano, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa ibom, , Ekiti and Oyo states.

The National Consultant for the project, Mas’ud Abdulkarim, said level of cooperation among the contractors handling the model schools, the project should be delivered before the stipulated dates.(NAN)

