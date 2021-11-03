UBE: House Committee decries negligence in projects completion, exonerates Lagos, Gombe States

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Prof. Julius Ihonvbare, has decried level of negligence in completion of projects in some states by State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, while singled out Gombe and Lagos States Universal Basic Education Board as exemplary states that have been consistent in project and programme implementation.

Ihonvbare also applauded the Universal Basic Education Commission,UBEC, for its proactiveness especially in the area of project implementation and monitoring across states.

The Chairman said this today at the budget defence at the National Assembly.

The National Assembly while expressing satisfaction in the implementation of activities and programmes of UBEC in the 2021 budget stated that it is willing to partner the Commission in naming and shaming defaulting states, especially states that have failed to access their counter funds and those that are poorly implementing projects across their states.

The members also proposed to seek the consent of the Minister of Education to use percentage of the counter funds for the building of Libraries, fencing of schools and the provision of water supplies to public schools.

The 2022 Budget which is N108,101,599,701.00 is expected to be deducted from the 2% of the Consolidated Revenue Funds (CRF) which is aimed at consolidating on the achievements of the last five years through the education for change policy of Mr. President.

UBEC this week defended its 2022 Budget Estimate at the two chambers of the National Assembly. The Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi was at the National Assembly with Management staff of the Commission for the budget defence.

