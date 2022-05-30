Ubah promises effective legislative intervention in Anambra 

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party’s (YPP), candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District, has promised sustained legislative intervention in the state, if elected in 2023.Ubah, who is gunning for a seat in the Senate for the second time, the first under the People’s Democratic party (PDP), emerged YPP’s flag bearer through a consensus primary held in Akwa, on Sunday.

He emerged through affirmation from delegates of the seven Local Government Areas (LGAs), that make up the district at the primaries, witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Speaking with journalists on Monday, Ubah said his emergence at the primaries would spur him on for more effective representation of the constituency, if he eventually won the election in 2023.“I thank our party delegates for their support and solidarity that led to my emergence as the senatorial candidate for the district.“I promise not to betray the trust reposed on me; and I will continue to promote the interest of my constituents through effective legislative intervention when I return to the senate.“

I urge the electorate in Anambra South to support and vote in YPP to serve and represent them better. So, join me in the struggle to give our great party the desired victory at the 2023 polls, ” he said.

During the party’s primaries held across the state, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, also clinched the YPP Senatorial ticket for Anambra Central Senatorial District, through delegates’ affirmation.The House of Representatives primaries for Awka North and South federal constituencies were also held amidst tight security, were monitored by INEC officials and the party’s National Secretary, Mr Vidiyeno Bamaiyi. (NAN)

