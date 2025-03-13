 Uba Sani vows  to complete  abandoned road project

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna state has pledged to complete abandoned road projects in the state.

He made the promise while flagging-off the commencement of Kabala Costain-Aliyu Makama link dual carriage road that was abandoned by the previous administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project stood at 30 per cent completion.

The governor, who performed the ceremony near the Kabala Costain link bridge on Wednesday, said that his administration had already mobilised the contractor to ensure that the remaining 70 per cent of the project “is completed in good time.

‘’This road is a vital artery that will connect the vibrant communities of Kaduna South to Kaduna North Local Government Areas, the project is more than an infrastructure, but a lifeline, channel for commerce and a pathway to opportunities.”

According to him, the road will also serve as an alternative route for long distance travellers in the event of traffic congestion on other roads, thereby enhancing ‘’easy movement for those traveling from the Northeastern and Northwestern parts of the country to the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.’’

Sani recalled that he had promised to construct 50 kilometres of road in each of the 23 local government areas of the state during his campaign tour as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘’In the past 20 months, our administration has initiated over 78 road projects across Kaduna State, covering a total of approximately 775 kilometres. These projects are not just numbers, they represent the dreams and aspirations of our people.

‘’On Dec. 24, 2024, we commissioned 21 of these road projects. We are steadily fulfilling our promises to the good people of Kaduna State. We are simultaneously transforming rural and urban poor communities that have been hitherto overlooked.

“We understand that infrastructure is the backbone of development, and we will continue to prioritise projects that uplift our citizens and improve their quality of life,” he assured.

The governor praised the people of Kaduna State for the prevailing peace, adding that the state had not experienced any ethno-religious crisis in the last 22 months.

He emphasised the nexus between peace and development, saying, “there can not be development without peace in any society.”

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Kaduna State Roads Agency, Dr Abdullahi Baba-Ahmed disclosed that outstanding debts related to the completed portion of the Kabala Costain-Aliyu Makama dual link road stood at N2.2 billion.

The MD announced that Gov. Sani had already approved and mobilised the contractor with more than 50 per cent of the funds to complete the great project.

According to him, one of the primary reasons the previous administration abandoned the project in Dec. 2022 was the significant geological challenges encountered during the construction.

‘’Soil investigations revealed that just beyond the existing bridge, they were faced with extremely poor soil conditions compounded by the heap of waste deposited by nearby streams and tributaries.

“This unsuitable material posed a serious threat to the structural integrity of the road.

‘’To address these issues, there are two main options: either extending the dual carriage bridge by 180 meters or stabilising the soil by excavating to a depth of six meters, which is roughly equivalent to a 2-storey building.

‘’This second option required specialised machinery to excavate the unsuitable soil and replace it with imported boulders in layers – a task that is both complex and resource-intensive. Unfortunately, due to these challenges, the project was left in limbo,” he said.

He, however, said that he was proud to say that under the leadership of Gov. Sani, “we are taking the bull by the horns and moving forward with this important project.

“The governor has ensured that the contractors, Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited, are adequately mobilised with the necessary resources to overcome these challenges,’’ he noted. (NAN)