Uba Sani to Nigerians: Our differences not irreconcilable

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central District has said that the differences of Nigerians have not reached the point of being irreconcilable and that hope is not lost. This was contained in his message to mark the Eid el Maulud in remembrance of the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad(Peace Be Upon Him).

He called on all Muslim believers to be dedicated to imbibing the spirit of peace and love personified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.(PBUH)

In a message rejoicing with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the globe on the occasion of Maulud, Uba Sani noted that for Nigeria, the occasion could not have come at a better time.

“We are confronted with serious challenges and situations that urgently require that we imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him). Tension has enveloped many states and communities,” he said.

Lamenting that legitimate protests over human rights infractions by security agencies have degenerated into wanton destruction of lives and property across the country, the Senator said, peace is now in short supply.

“Our economy has taken another terrible hit. It is quite distressing. But hope is not lost,” he said, and urged Nigerian men and women to give peace a chance and let love reign again.

“Our dear Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) showed us the way. His life was an open book of love, humility, simplicity, patience, perseverance, forgiveness and tolerance. Let us reflect on the happenings of the last one month and resolve to pull our country back from the brink,” he said.

Noting that Nigeria’s differences as a nation and as a people are not irreconcilable, the Senator urged Nigerians to strive hard to make it work. “Other nations did not arrive at the gate of greatness by tearing themselves apart at the least provocation.

Freedom, justice and equity are ideals which we must collectively strive to achieve if we hope to lift our country to higher heights.

“We must engage in national conversations to forge a country that all of us would be proud of.

“I rejoice with our dear Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on this occasion. May the Almighty Allah continue to strengthen him. I also salute the Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who has been steering the affairs of the state in these difficult and challenging times. Allah is indeed her strength.

“I warmly greet and salute my constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“Please continue to maintain the peace. We can collectively resolve all issues through dialogue, understanding and tolerance. We are making progress on all fronts. We must not embark on any action that will reverse the gains so far made. I will continue to serve my people to the best of my ability. Our constituency, by the grace of God, will regain its pride of place,” he said.