Uba Sani remains part of Kaduna’s transformation – Coalition

By Sani Idris

A coalition of civil society groups, has urged the people of Kaduna to vote for the APC governorship candidate in the state, Sen. Uba Sani, saying he has been and will remain an agent of positive transformation.

Chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gwandu, said this at a news conference on Saturday in Kaduna.

While highlighting the achievements recorded by the incumbent Government of Kaduna State, he said Sani would achieve more and take development to every nuke and cranny in the state, if given the mandate in the forthcoming elections.

“Since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy, some states were fortunate with just three or four governors who laid solid foundations and their successors built on it.

“That much can not be said about Kaduna State,” he said.

Gwandu further said that before Uba Sani’s election as Senator representing Kaduna Central at the 9th National Assembly, he was the political adviser to Governor El-rufai in his first four years where he began the foundation works that transformed the state.

“Senator Uba Sani was special Adviser Public Affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo when El-Rufai was the Minister of the FCT.

“Though not new to administration as a trained Engineer, since his election as a Senator, Uba Sani has sponsored many groundbreaking bills,” he said.

The Chairman further said that Sani’s position as the Senate Committee Chairman on Banking, Insurance and Allied Matters, had aided financial availability to Kaduna State.

He vowed that Uba Sani would sustain the good works in Kaduna by continuing to unite the people for growth, development, security and peace.

“Uba Sani resolved not only to pick and sustain the position of his deputy in Southern Kaduna, but also ensure she is a female for gender balance and to carry the women along,” Gwandu said.

He restated the resolve to vote for APC, while also calling on the people of Kaduna State to vote Uba Sani as their Governor in the next election to sustain the bar of governance.

“We must ensure that Kaduna in reality, reflects its position as not just the headquarters of Northern Nigeria, but a mini Nigeria where everyone would be proud to associate with,”Gwandu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the coalition consisted of different associations which included market women, tricycle operators, iron scrap dealers, students unions and People with Disabilities. (NAN)